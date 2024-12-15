Dubai Cafe Sells 'Gold Karak' Tea For Rs 1 Lakh, Sparks Debate Online

An Indian-origin entrepreneur's Dubai restaurant has taken luxury tea to new heights with its viral "Gold Karak" tea. Owned by Sucheta Sharma, the Boho Cafe offers this extravagant drink priced at AED 5000 (approximately INR 1.14 lakhs), served in pure silver cups topped with 24-carat gold leaf.

The tea is served with a gold-dusted croissant and silverware that customers can keep as souvenirs.

Located in the DIFC's Emirates Financial Towers, Boho Cafe features a dual menu system, offering both high-end and affordable Indian street food options. Other premium items on the menu include Gold Souvenir Coffee, Gold-dusted croissants, Gold drinks, and even Gold ice cream, reported Khaleej Times.

"We wanted to make something exceptional for people seeking indulgence, while also catering to the larger community," said Sucheta Sharma.

Other offerings on their 'royal menu' include Gold Souvenir Coffee, which is served in silverware and can be taken home, for AED 4,761 (around INR 1.09 Lakh).

A food vlogger highlighted the cafe and its most talked-about beverage in a viral video, describing its unusual presentation and high cost.

Marketed as a high-end fusion of luxury and decadence, the "Gold Karak" tea has sparked discussions on social media, with many questioning whether the price tag is reasonable or ridiculous.

One user wrote, "Never thought in my wildest dreams that I would say 'bhai chai peene ke liye emi leni padegi' [You have to get an EMI to drink this tea]."

Another added, "This is diplomatic robbery. Even with the silver cutlery and gold sheet it isn't gonna cost more than 700 AED. It's so ridiculous to charge 5000 AED for it!."

"Now why in the world would I want to eat gold in my coffee and croissant?" asked a user.

Someone joked, "Do I need to declare this to customs after having it?"

Despite the popularity of gold tea and its related foods, opinions among the masses are still divided. Some people believe that the pleasure of drinking tea infused with gold in a luxurious atmosphere is worth the expense. Others view it as an unnecessary indulgence.