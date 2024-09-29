Indian-Origin US Health Adviser, Fired Over Sex Party, Lied About Vaccines

Indian-origin doctor and former COVID-19 czar of New York City, Jay Varma is facing severe criticism for lying under oath by testifying that vaccination is the sole means of stopping the spread of coronavirus. This comes after hidden-camera footage surfaced, revealing Mr Varma, the former COVID czar of New York City, boasting about attending drug-fuelled sex parties during the pandemic.

Jay Varma, who was a senior health advisor to ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio during the height of the pandemic, confessed in newly released footage that natural immunity to the virus is equally effective as vaccination. “It doesn't make any difference at all... Everybody's been exposed to the virus. Whether you're exposed to the virus because it's breathed on you or because you got injected into you. It's the same immune response,” he said, as per the NY Post.

However, during multiple lawsuits against COVID mandates, Mr Varma provided contradictory testimony, in which he said, “The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to offer those persons with a prior COVID-19 infection greater protection against reinfection.”

The controversy arose after the footage, filmed by a hidden camera and released by podcaster Steven Crowder, showed Mr Varma discussing the limitations of vaccine mandates. Critics have since accused him of providing false testimony, leading to a growing call for legal action.

Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) has accused Mr Varma of perjury, or, lying under oath, and emphasised that his misleading testimony led to vaccination mandates that harmed many New Yorkers. Ms Ariola said, “Dr. Varma swore under oath that the vaccine was the most effective way to prevent the spread of new COVID strains, but in captured footage, he privately acknowledges that there was, in reality, no difference between vaccinations and natural immunity,” Ariola said. “This is outright perjury . . . perjury that cost thousands their livelihoods – and he must be held accountable for his actions.”

Jay Varma has not publicly responded to the allegations, though he previously described the hidden-camera footage as “spliced, diced, and taken out of context.” He was also recently fired from SIGA Technologies after revelations of his involvement in drug-fuelled sex parties during the pandemic.