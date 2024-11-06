Indian-Origin Democrat Amish Shah Leads In Arizona US House Seat

Indian-origin Democrat Amish Shah has taken the lead in Arizona's first Congressional District election. He has taken a marginal lead against incumbent David Schweikert in an area that stretches across much of Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Fountain Hills.

Mr Shah is leading with 50.9 percent of the vote share as opposed to Mr Schweikert's 49.1 percent, according to New York Times.

In a district long considered a Republican stronghold in the state, it is now considered one of the most competitive districts in Arizona given that nearly a third of its voting base registered as Independent.

Mr Shah, serving as an emergency room physician since 20 years, was previously elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2017. His focus is on issues like healthcare and raising teachers' salaries.

"Dr Shah is an emergency room physician who is committed to lowering healthcare costs and standing up to Big Pharma to end the price gouging of essential medications like insulin. He believes that politicians should stay out of personal medical decisions, and he will work tirelessly to ensure that women have the freedom to make choices about their own bodies," Shah's campaign website says.

Meanwhile, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump has taken a decisive lead as counting of electoral votes is underway.