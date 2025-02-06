Darien Gap: Deadly 97-Km Jungle Crossing That Migrants Brave To Reach US

The United States recently deported 104 Indian migrants, handcuffed and shackled for a nearly 24-hour flight back to India. The deportation came after US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, a topic he recently discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a phone call, AP reported.

The illegal journey into the US often involves dangerous crossings through multiple countries, including the treacherous Darien Gap - a vast, roadless jungle that connects Colombia and Panama.

What Is the Darien Gap?

The Darien Gap is a 97-km stretch of dense rainforest, swamps, and mountains. It is the only break in the Pan-American Highway - a road system stretching from Alaska to Argentina. This impenetrable region has long been avoided due to its extreme terrain, harsh climate, and lack of infrastructure. But for migrants desperate to reach the US, it has become an unavoidable gateway.

Those crossing the Darien Gap face steep mountains, muddy swamplands, fast-moving rivers, and dangerous wildlife. The jungle is home to venomous snakes, jaguars, and deadly insects. However, the most significant threats are from criminal organisations that control the route. The smuggling networks, drug cartels, and armed groups demand payments, rob migrants, or subject them to violence.

The 'Donkey Route' through Darien Gap

Many Indians attempting to enter the US illegally follow what is known as the 'donkey route'. This involves travelling to countries such as Central American nations like Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala where visas are easy to obtain. From there, they make their way to Mexico and then attempt to enter the US, often with the help of coyotes (human smugglers) who charge thousands of dollars for the dangerous crossing.

This method has become increasingly popular as direct air routes to the US become harder due to stricter visa regulations. Smugglers, mafia gangs, and organised crime syndicates take advantage of these migrants, promising them safe passage but often abandoning them in life-threatening conditions.

Scale of migrants crossing the Darien Gap

In recent years, the number of people crossing the Darien Gap has skyrocketed. In 2023, over 5.2 lakh migrants made the journey - more than double the figure from the previous year. By 2024, over 3 lakh had already crossed, though the numbers had slightly declined due to increased enforcement efforts, Reuters reported.

A decade ago, only a few thousand people attempted this crossing annually. Today, it has turned into a high-risk migration highway, with people from Venezuela, Haiti, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India making the perilous trek. The journey can take anywhere from 7 to 15 days, with migrants facing food and water shortages, disease, and rampant crime. Many do not survive.

Humanitarian Crisis in the Darien Gap

The Darien Gap remains a humanitarian disaster, with 312 migrant deaths or disappearances reported from 2015-2022 and 229 more between 2021 and 2023. In 2023 alone, MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known as Doctors Without Borders) treated 676 sexual assault victims, with 233 cases recorded in early 2024. Overcrowded shelters lack essentials like food, water, and medical aid, leaving many migrants stranded. Social media misinformation, often driven by smugglers, fuels crossings.

With more migrants using this passage, the impact on local communities and the environment has also been devastating. Indigenous villages along the route are overwhelmed with people, while deforestation and pollution are worsening in the fragile jungle ecosystem.

The region is also a major hub for human trafficking and cartel activity. Colombia's Gulf Clan, one of the most powerful drug cartels, controls smuggling operations. They reportedly earned $57 million from migrant crossings in just the first 10 months of 2023.