Indian Man Is This Country's 'Top Worker'. Here's What He Won In Prize Money

A Kerala man, based in Abu Dhabi, has won the ‘Outstanding Workforce' category at the Emirates Labour Market Awards, one of the UAE's highest recognitions for employees.

Anas Kadiyarakam, who serves as Human Resources Manager at LLH Hospital under Burjeel Holdings, won in the ‘Management and Executives' branch of the skilled workers subcategory. He shared the accolade with Abdullah Albriki, Head of Cybersecurity at Emsteel, according to Gulf News.

A native of Kozhikode in Kerala, Kadiyarakam was awarded a trophy along with Dh100,000 (around Rs 24 lakh), a gold coin, an Apple Watch, a Faza Platinum Card, and other prizes.

He told Gulf News, “It felt like the country was telling me we have seen your growth. The UAE's private sector is the most dynamic place to learn, especially in healthcare. Every day brings a new challenge and a new opportunity to help the workforce. I got the chance to grow with my group. My special thanks to our Chairman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, and the management for the trust and responsibilities entrusted to me, which helped me grow.”

Kadiyarakam began his UAE journey in 2009 as an HR executive at LLH Day Care Centre. Over 16 years, he progressed to regional HR manager, overseeing hospitals and international projects.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led HR operations at Mafraq COVID-19 Hospital, a critical facility managed by Burjeel Holdings, earning the Heroes of the UAE Medal and a Golden Visa for his support to frontline staff.

“COVID was a period that tested everyone. Supporting frontline teams day and night was not just a job, it was a commitment to the country,” he said.

For him, the award is a motivation to continue building healthier and more supportive workplaces.

The awards, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, saw winners felicitated by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.