Indian Arrested In US On Child Porn Charges, BJP, Congress Allege AAP Link

An Indian citizen Gurjeet Singh Malhi has been arrested over alleged possession of child pornography. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Seattle had announced the arrest of Malhi on X on July 11.

However, after his arrest, a huge political uproar has been caused in Punjab, as his pictures with several political leaders surfaced on Facebook and X. BJP and Congress leaders shared photos of Malhi with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Malhi, a realtor and investor has photos with other leaders too, which have gone viral on social media.

The ICE had posted about his arrest on X and wrote, "A citizen of India, Gurjeet Singh Malhi, 42, was arrested during a joint federal law enforcement action in WA (Washington). Malhi has been charged by local authorities of possession of CSAM, child sexual assault material, commonly known as child porn."

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira posted a question on Facebook demanding an explanation from Bhagwant Mann, "What is the connection of his family with a shameful criminal like NRI Gurjeet Malhi..."

He added, "Other leaders of AAP like speaker Kultar Sandhwan, finance minister Harpal Cheema etc, should explain what is the connection of these leaders with such despicable criminals."

There are photos of Malhi with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The BJP questioned the photos with AAP leaders with the Chandigarh unit asking, "When will AAP's so-called 'revolutionaries' answer these serious questions?" The post included pictures of several other smaller pictures of Malhi posing with Mann's family members.

When will AAP's so-called "revolutionaries" answer these serious questions?



▶ NRI Gurjeet Malhi, arrested in the USA on child sexual exploitation (GSAM, child pornography) charges.

— BJP Chandigarh (@BJP4Chandigarh) July 16, 2025

As of now, there has been no comment from the Aam Aadmi Party on the issue.

