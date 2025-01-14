Army Chief Justifies Removal Of Iconic Picture Of Pakistan's Surrender In 1971 War

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi today spoke out over the removal of the iconic picture of Pakistan's surrender to India in the 1971 war from his office at Raisina Hill in New Delhi. It was recently replaced by a new painting titled 'Karam Kshetra'. The move had caused much anguish among army veterans, who have criticised the decision.

The iconic picture of Pakistan's surrender used to be on the wall of the army chief's lounge at his office. In December it was taken down for maintenance and upkeep, but later sent away to the Manekshaw convention centre instead of being brought back to the army chief's office. A new artwork was installed in its place.

Defending the move, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said, "If you see the golden history of India - it has three chapters. It has the British era, the Mughal era and the era before that. If we wish to connect that and the Army's vision, symbolism becomes important."

Suggesting a generational change, the army chief said the new painting is created by Lt Col Thomas Jacob of the 28 Madras regiment, "who belongs to the younger generation in the force".

The Indian Army has said that the new painting, "Karam Kshetra" means "Field of Deeds". "It portrays the Army as a guardian of Dharma that protects the nation's values and reflects its evolution into a technologically-advanced integrated force," it explained.

The painting 'Karam Kshetra' has replaced the iconic picture of Pakistan's surrender to India in the 1971 war. (Photo Credit: X / @bsdhanoa)

The painting shows snow-capped mountains around the Pangong lake in Ladakh, Lord Krishna's chariot and Hindu statesman and philosopher Chanakya - all representing strategic wisdom.

The army chief suggested that the new painting was made considering the current realities as he mentioned about the re-balancing of troops in view of challenges coming from the northern front.

Addressing the criticism over the new painting, Army Chief Gen. Dwivedi said, "It is also being said that there is a semi-clad Brahmin standing at the centre on the banks of Pangong Tso. If Indians do not know Chanakya, they need to refer back to their civilisational approach."

The army chief further said that "If I have to connect the past, present and future, the new painting symbolises that."

Laying the case to rest, the army chief concluded that the move should not be seen as a removal of the iconic 1971 painting from his office. "The army chief has two lounges and the surrender painting is at the lounge at Manekshaw Centre," Gen. Dwivedi said.

(Inputs from PTI)

