Indian-American Woman Raises $1 Million For US Congress Race

Krystle Kaul is a former senior defense official in the Department of Defense.

Indian-American Congressional candidate from Virginia Krystle Kaul has raised USD1 million for her race, a landmark which only a few first timers are able to reach.

"I have consistently broken barriers throughout my career, from the CIA to the US Central Command and the Pentagon, driven by a dedication to excellence. I became one of the youngest ever directors at the Department of Defense," Ms Kaul said in a statement after her campaign announced that she has reached the USD 1-million mark in fundraising.

"I am often told I cannot do it – and then I do," she said.

Ms Kaul, who is of Kashmiri origin and also of Punjabi heritage, is running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia.

If elected, she would be the second Indian-American woman to be elected to the House after Pramila Jayapal from Washington State.

A small business owner, a professor and a former senior defense official in the Department of Defense, holding the highest civilian rank, Ms Kaul is a second-generation Indian-American who has worked in defense contracting with Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, General Dynamics IT and others.

"I'm excited to announce that this pioneering spirit has fueled our campaign, resonating deeply with donors who demand pragmatic, results-oriented leadership," Ms Kaul said.

"The robust support we've received signals a clear demand from Virginia voters for a leader who grasps the intricacies of national security and emerging trends technology and is ready to enact effective policies," she said.

Ms Kaul is the only Indian-American woman in the Democratic race to represent a district that is 44 per cent minority.

"Our campaign transforms promises into action, propelled by the trust and commitment of our supporters. We are set to bring meaningful change to our district and beyond. Now is the time for serious, progress-focused leadership in Congress," she said.

"VA-10 is ripe for a qualified woman of color who is truly battle-tested and ready to hit the ground running with extensive policy experience. I'm excited to lead the charge to send a National Security Democrat to Congress," Ms Kaul said.

Ms Kaul graduated with a B.A. from American University and M.A. degrees from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and Brown University where she was working on her Ph.D in Political Science.

She speaks nine languages and holds a Top Secret/SCI clearance with polygraphy.

