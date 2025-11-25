Officials Say Progress Made On Amending US Peace Plan For Ukraine

Officials on Monday said progress was made in urgent weekend talks on amending the US peace proposal for Ukraine that many saw as favoring Russia, but the Kremlin said it hadn't seen the changes.

Washington's 28-point plan presented last week caused alarm by heavily aligning with Moscow's demands in the nearly four-year war caused by its invasion. The plan pressed Ukraine to hand over some territory to Russia and reduce its army. It also sought Europe's agreement that Ukraine will never be admitted into the NATO military alliance.

An adviser to Ukraine's president who attended the talks in Geneva between US and Ukrainian officials told the AP they managed to discuss almost all the plan's points, and one unresolved issue is that of territory, which can only be decided at the head of state level. Ukraine and allies have ruled out territorial concessions.

Oleksandr Bevz also said the US showed "great openness and understanding" that security guarantees are the cornerstone of any agreement for Ukraine. He said the US would continue working on the plan, then the leaders of Ukraine and the US will meet. After that, the plan would be presented to Russia.

Bevz would not say what if any compromises Ukraine made in the talks, and added that "everyone arrived stressed."

European officials, who say they were blindsided by the US plan and that their own security is at stake, pressed Washington for changes in the Geneva talks.

"The negotiations were a step forward, but there are still major issues which remain to be resolved," Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on social media.

US President Donald Trump, who had accused Ukraine of not being sufficiently grateful for US military support while the talks were underway, on Monday suggested the process could be moving in the right direction.

"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don't believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening," he wrote on social media.

Trump earlier gave Ukraine until Thursday to agree to the plan, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the deadline, saying officials could keep negotiating.

But Russian officials still haven't seen the revised peace plan, a Kremlin spokesperson said. Dmitry Peskov added there was no plan for US and Russian delegations to meet this week, but the Russian side remained "open for such contacts."

Yuri Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser, said the plan the Kremlin had received before the Geneva talks had many provisions that "seem quite acceptable" to Moscow. He described European proposals "floating around" as "completely unconstructive."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Ukraine's allies in the "coalition of the willing" — a broad term for about 30 countries supporting Kyiv — will hold talks about the negotiations on Tuesday by video.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the "interim result" of the Geneva talks, saying the US proposal "has now been modified in significant parts," without details.

The surprise emergence of the US peace plan coincided with a bleak period for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His country is under severe strain on the front line against Russia's bigger army, and it is short of money.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy is trying to defuse a major corruption scandal that has tainted his government.

Zelenskyy late Sunday said of the Geneva talks: "Diplomacy has been reinvigorated, and that's good. Very good."

Rubio, who directed the talks in Geneva, on Sunday called them "very worthwhile" and constituted the most productive day in "a very long time."

"I feel very optimistic that we can get something done," Rubio said.

Merz, the German leader, said Moscow must now become engaged in the process.

"The next step must be that Russia must come to the table," he said in Angola, where he was attending a summit between African and European Union countries. "This is a laborious process. It will move forward at most in smaller steps this week. I do not expect there to be a breakthrough this week."

Turkey also hopes to build bridges between Russia and Ukraine. Putin spoke by phone with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Russian drones hit residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, overnight, killing four people and wounding 13, including two children, authorities said.

Eight residential buildings, an educational facility and power lines were damaged, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 162 strike and decoy drones over the country overnight.

