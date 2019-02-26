"It Was Dark": Pakistan Minister Trolled On Twitter After Explaining Air Force Role

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: "May I just add. The Pakistan Air Force was already air-bound. We were ready for all eventualities."

World | Edited by | Updated: February 27, 2019 06:37 IST
Through the day, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was targeted on social media.


New Delhi: 

Pakistan defence minister Pervez Khatak was relentlessly trolled on Twitter on Tuesday after he apparently told reporters that their forces were ready to repel the Indian attack but "it was dark". In a pre-dawn air strike, 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force targeted a sprawling Jaish-e Mohammed terror training camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

In what appeared to be a press conference held later, Mr Khatak is heard explaining the role of the Pakistan air force. In the video clip, which was shared by Pakistani journalists on social media, Mr Khatak is heard saying, "Our air force was ready, but since it was happening in the night and it was dark, they could not gauge the extent of the damage... So they waited and now they have received clear directions..."

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, next to him, added: "May I just add. The Pakistan Air Force was already air-bound. We were ready for all eventualities."

NDTV can't verify the authenticity of the video.

Through the day, the minister was targeted on social media.

 

 

 

Pakistan has warned India of retaliation. "The response will surely come," the Pakistan defence minister said. "We will surprise you, wait for that surprise. Response will come differently," Pakistan's army spokesperson Major General Asif Gafoor said.

The response, Pakistan said, will come at a time and place of their choice.

हिंदी में पढ़ें

