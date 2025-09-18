'Close To India... Sanctioned Them': Amid Bonhomie, Trump's Mixed Messaging

Attempting to burnish his credentials as a solver of conflicts, US President Donald Trump said he had imposed "sanctions" on India to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine while simultaneously stating he is very close to New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Answering a question, during a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, on countries purchasing Russian oil and whether it was time to "squeeze" Vladimir Putin by imposing sanctions, Mr Trump said the Russian president would drop out of the war if the price of oil comes down.

The US President also brought up his birthday wish for Prime Minister Modi and said the PM had issued a "beautiful statement" in response.

In his usual rambling way, Mr Trump said, "When I found out that the European Nations were buying oil from Russia... And, as you know, I am very close to India, I am very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day, I wished him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship. He put out a beautiful statement, too... But I sanctioned them."

Making an apparent reference to European countries, he continued, "China is paying a very large tariff right now to the United States and I am willing to do other things, but not when the people that I am fighting for are buying oil from Russia. If the oil price comes down, very simply, Russia will settle."

The mixed messaging comes amid a perceived uptick in ties between India and the US after tensions over the 50% tariffs, including a "penalty" for buying Russian oil that was announced by Mr Trump in July.

Talks on a bilateral trade agreement between the countries were held on Tuesday and both sides described them as positive. The commerce ministry also said both countries had decided to ramp up efforts to arrive at an early conclusion of the trade deal

Hours later, Mr Trump also posted that he had wished PM Modi a happy birthday and, deviating from the stand taken by some in his administration that India was helping "fund" the war against Ukraine by buying Russian oil, thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts to end the conflict.

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," he wrote.

Prime Minister Modi responded, saying he is committed to taking the India-US partnership to new heights, and also made a Ukraine reference.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.