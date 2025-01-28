Donald Trump Fires "Tremendous Tariff-Maker" Warning At India, China

Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced India, China, and Brazil as "tremendous tariff-maker(s)" and said his government would not allow the three to continue down this path, declaring, "... we're not going to let that happen any longer because we're going to put America first."

Speaking to House Republicans at a Florida retreat, the United States President acknowledged the three countries - founding members of the increasingly influential BRICS bloc - were acting in their respective best interests, but seemed also to insist "... they mean us harm".

"We're going to put tariffs on outside countries and people that really mean harm to us. Well... they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good. China is a tremendous tariff-maker, and India, Brazil, and so many other countries. (But) we're not going to let that happen any longer... because we're going to put America first," Trump declared to cheers.

The comments came shortly after it emerged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Trump in Washington, as early as next month. The two leaders spoke on the phone Monday night; it is unclear if tariffs were on the agenda, but New Delhi's view on 'illegal immigrants was.

However, the US President's view on India and tariffs is seen by many as problematic, given he slammed Delhi - the US' largest trading partner - as a "very big abuser" during his campaign.

Trump also spoke of a "very fair system" to "very quickly" make the US "richer and more powerful", repeating what he said after he was sworn in last week; he said, "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries... we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

And if foreign companies - Indian, Chinese, Brazilian, or others - want to avoid these high tariffs, Trump said, they would have to "build your plant right here in America".

He also told the House Republicans of plans to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium, copper, and other materials required by the American military. "We have to bring production back... There was a time we made a ship a day. Now we can't... We don't know what the hell we're doing."

High tariffs on goods imported into the US - specifically from China - were a frequent refrain during Trump's campaign. He also warned of "100 per cent tariffs" on BRICS nations to (in his mind) shut down talk of member-nations not using the dollar as the common currency.

Trump's tariffs tirade has a clear economic agenda, questionable though the means may be, and that is to jumpstart manufacturing in the US. By marking up the prices of key commodities like steel, semi-conductors, medicines, etc., he is hoping to do just that. "Under the 'America First' economic model, as tariffs on other countries go up, taxes on American workers and businesses will come down and massive numbers of jobs and factories will come home."

The other perspective is 'tariff as a weapon', a point-of-view underlined by Trump's clash with Colombia over deportations. The South American country initially refused to accept a plane loaded with 'illegal immigrants', only then to face massive 25 per cent tariffs and a trade war.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro eventually relented; he had to, of course.

White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was quick to claim a 'victory', saying: "Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again", and Trump echoed that sentiment Monday, telling reporters "it serves the world well to look at" the Colombia spat.

With input from agencies

