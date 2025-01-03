India Sends 1st Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Bolivia To Combat Forest Fires

India on Friday dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance to Bolivia to support the country's efforts in tackling devastating forest fires.

In a post X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the details of the consignment which includes firefighting gear, first-aid kits, medicines, and other essential utilities.

"Overall, 16 tons of fire-fighting equipment and related relief material will be sent. The assistance would also help in tackling environmental crisis and health issues caused by forest fires," he added.

Last year, Bolivia's Defence Ministry declared a state of national emergency on September 7, 2024, in response to the widespread and intense forest fires sweeping the country.

Earlier, India has sent humanitarian assistance consignment to Lesotho compromising of 1000 metric tonnes of rice to help in addressing the food security and nutritional requirements of people in Lesotho.

Last year in November, India had sent 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Nigeria as the country reels under devastating floods.

"In keeping with our commitment to humanitarian assistance for the people of Nigeria, India sent 15 tons of the total 75 tons of aid to Nigeria in the wake of the devastating floods in the country.

The post also noted, "The aid comprises of food items, sleeping mats, blankets, water purification supplies etc. and will support the rehabilitation efforts in the region".

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

