India Is One Of Top Relationships US Has In World Today: Secretary Rubio

Amid trade tensions between India and the United States over President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hailed New Delhi as one of Washington's "top relationships" in the world today. He made the remarks during the Senate confirmation hearing for Sergio Gor, US ambassador-designate to Delhi.

Introducing Sergio Gor at his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio underscored India's increasingly important role in the Indo-Pacific region and global geopolitics.

"Sergio Gor is the nominee to India (as US Ambassador), which is one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today, in terms of the future of what the world's going to look like. I said it earlier when I held the position as a nominee... In the 21st century, the story is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific. It's so important that we have changed the name of the combatant command in the Indo-Pacific. India is at the core of that," Rubio stated.

The Secretary of State stressed that India-US relations are in a "period of extraordinary transition".

"We've got some really important issues coming up that we need to work with them on and work through that implicates what's happening from Ukraine, but also implicates what's happening in the region," Rubio added, indicating a thaw in ties that have been icy since President Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports over its purchase of Russian oil.

Trump has accused India's crude trade of fulfilling Russia's offensive in Ukraine, even as New Delhi is not the biggest importer of Moscow's oil. The trade negotiations between the two countries, which have been stalled following the imposition of tariffs on Indian imports, are likely to resume next week.

Talking about Gor, Rubio stressed the importance of having a US representative in India who has the direct ear and confidence of the President. He noted Gor's close working relationship with President Trump, calling him “very, very close to the President” and someone who can “get things done both in the administration and through the Oval Office.”

“I don't know of anyone out there that's better positioned to do that than Gor,” Rubio said.

Last month, President Donald Trump promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

“India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. Under President Donald Trump's strong leadership, I'm committed to advancing America's interest in this important partnership,” Gor said at his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

When confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest American ambassador to India.