'Hope Situation Stabilises Soon': India On Afghanistan At UN Body

India today expressed hope that the situation in Afghanistan "stabilises soon" and "there is an inclusive dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society". Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, India also said, "Voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities must be respected. A broader representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy".

Fear has been looming large in the war-torn nation which fell to Taliban as the US forces started leaving the country after 20 years' of occupation.

The five-year Taliban regime before the US invasion in 2001 was known for its implementation of hardline Sharia laws, under which women were denied education and employment. Full face covering was mandatory and they were not allowed to leave home without a male companion. Violations meant public floggings. Stoning for adultery and executions took place in city squares and stadiums.

This time, Taliban has been issuing statements that it would form an inclusive government, won't take revenge on political opponents or harass investors. "No one should worry about their life," it said in a statement over the weekend, reported news portal Bloomberg.

"We shouldn't embrace arrogance," Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader, said on Monday. "Now is the time when we will be tested on how we serve and secure our people, and ensure their good life and future to the best of our ability," Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

But it has not reassured the people. Video footages from Kabul have shown people swarming at the airport, desperate to get away. The majority of those fleeing the country are women and children.

"We hope that the situation stabilises soon, and the parties concerned address the humanitarian and security issues. We also hope that there is an inclusive dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society," India said in its address.

Earlier today, India said Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan will be given priority for repatriation once commercial flight service begins from Kabul.

"The government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan," the foreign ministry said.

India also said it would stand by Afghans "who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours".