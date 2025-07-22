India, Maldives Negotiate Free Trade Agreement, Investment Treaty

PM Modi will be visiting the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26. (File)
New Delhi:
India and the Maldives are in discussions to negotiate a free trade agreement and an investment treaty, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters on Tuesday.
The countries are also discussing new areas of cooperation, including in renewable energy, Misri said.
