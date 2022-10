India is also working on a rupee-dirham trade mechanism. (Representational)

Negotiations for a free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will begin next month with hopes to seal a deal by June, India trade ministry joint secretary Srikar K Reddy said on Thursday.

India is also working on a rupee-dirham trade mechanism and is in talks with the United Arab Emirates, Reddy added.

