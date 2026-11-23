The 91st routine meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Committee on the implementation of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, 1996 was held in Dhaka over the weekend but no discussions on the renewal of the treaty have taken place, sources have told NDTV.

Issues like the demand of a guarantee clause by Bangladesh have become a stumbling block in discussions to the renew the treaty even as voices within India have argued that the treaty has led to serious economic and ecological costs for India, something that has to be addressed before the treaty is renewed those familiar with the discussions have told NDTV.

The Annual Report for 2026 on the implementation of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty was finalized at the meeting between the delegates of the Joint Committee which has been set up under the treaty.

A Committee consisting of representatives nominated by the two Governments in equal numbers was constituted following the signing of the treaty in 1996 under the provisions of the treaty and the committee meets regularly every year.

The Bangladesh side of the Joint Committee was led by Md Anwar Qadir, Member, Joint Rivers Commission, Bangladesh, Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The Indian side of the Joint Committee was led by Sharad Chandra, Commissioner (FM), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Member of the Joint Rivers Commission, Government of the Republic of India.

A five-member delegation from India's Ministry of Jal Shakti had arrived in Dhaka over the weekend to participate in the 91st meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), formed under the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.

The Indian delegation arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon. The team departs from Dhaka today after the conclusion of the meeting.

The meeting is significant as it comes ahead of the expiry of the 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed in 1996, which is set to end on December 12.

The official agenda of the Joint Commission meeting does not include any discussion on renewing the treaty or signing a new agreement.

While there have been voices in Bangladesh that have sought a guarantee clause in the treaty before it is renewed, there have been voices in India, especially from the state of Bihar, that have said that the treaty cannot be renewed in its current form.

"Thirty years of data show the serious ecological and economic costs of the 1996 Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty, particularly for Bihar. With the treaty expiring on December 12, 2026, the JD(U) position is clear: it must not be renewed in its present form. India should allow it to lapse and negotiate afresh based on the scientifically assessed water needs of Bihar and other basin states up to 2050, with Bihar firmly at the decision-making table," Sanjay Kumar Jha, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and National Working President of the Janata Dal (United) said.

The Janata Dal (United) is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has consistently had concerns over the Farakka Barrage.

For West Bengal, the diversion of water into the Hooghly River at Farakka is critical as the entire Kolkata belt and surrounding regions and the navigability of the Kolkata Port depends on the diversion of water at the Farakka Barrage over the Ganga right before the river enters Bangladesh a few kilometres downstream.

The renewal of the 30-year India-Bangladesh Ganga Water Sharing Treaty is a critical bilateral and domestic issue in Bangladesh and a diplomatic issue between the two nations.

"Restoring the guarantee clause, as in the 1977 agreement, is one of Bangladesh's top priorities in the new treaty," Bangladesh's Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee had told reporters last month.

On the expiry of the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty with Bangladesh on December 12 and demands for its non-renewal, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission is the established mechanism to discuss all water-related cross-boundary river issues, including the Ganga, and the Government of India remains committed to a constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh while safeguarding India's interests."

The Ganga Water Sharing Treaty is a 30-year bilateral agreement between India and Bangladesh signed on December 12, 1996, by Prime Ministers HD Deve Gowda and Sheikh Hasina. It governs the sharing of the Ganges River waters at the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal during the lean season from January 1 to May 31 every year.