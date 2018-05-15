Incremental North Korean Denuclearisation Will Be Unacceptable: South Korea Official

"When Kim Jong Un sees President Trump in Singapore, he should give something big," the security adviser, Moon Chung-in, said at a Tokyo conference, referring to the North Korean leader.
CommentsMoon said Trump, as well as the people of the United States, Japan and South Korea, would not be able to accept an incremental approach.
