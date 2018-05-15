Incremental North Korean Denuclearisation Will Be Unacceptable: South Korea Official

Kim Jong Un should give something big to Trump, South Korea's special national security adviser said

© Thomson Reuters 2018

An incremental North Korean approach to denuclearisation at a June 12 summit with President Donald Trump will not be acceptable to the U.S. president or the people of South Korea, South Korea's special national security adviser said on Tuesday."When Kim Jong Un sees President Trump in Singapore, he should give something big," the security adviser, Moon Chung-in, said at a Tokyo conference, referring to the North Korean leader.Moon said Trump, as well as the people of the United States, Japan and South Korea, would not be able to accept an incremental approach.

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.