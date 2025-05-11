In This US Town, A Permit Is Needed To Wear Heels Over 2 Inches

When a travel vlogger shared a reel from a quaint town in California, no one expected her main fashion tip to be a legal requirement.

“Did you know it's illegal to wear high heels in this town in California?” Zory, better known to her followers as Zory Mory, asked her audience. The video, part travel diary, part style advisory, quickly went viral, drawing attention to the rule tucked away in one of America's most enchanting towns.

In Carmel-by-the-Sea, a fairytale-like village on California's Central Coast, it is illegal to wear high heels higher than two inches unless you have obtained a special permit – which is free and easy to get.

The law, which sounds like a fashion faux pas at first, was actually designed with practicality in mind. Originally enacted in 1963, it was a response to the town's uneven sidewalks. These risky walkways posed a tripping hazard, especially for women in stilettos.

To avoid being held liable for any injuries, the city implemented a rule that requires a permit to wear heels taller than two inches or with a base narrower than one square inch.

Ms Zory, who took her audience on a delightful walk through Carmel's old-world streets, confirmed the rule isn't just for show. “Once you have your permit you can stroll around town but let me tell you the conditions are not great for high heels,” she said, while navigating cobblestone pathways and hilly alleys.

“But don't worry, it's free, fast, and easy. Plus, it makes for a great story.”

Obtaining the permit, available at City Hall, has become something of a rite of passage for visitors in the know.

Though the rule is rarely enforced, meaning police aren't stopping tourists with measuring tapes, it remains on the books. Locals will tell you it is one of many “Carmelisms” that make the town unique. Like its lack of street numbers (mail is picked up at the post office) or the fact that actor and director Clint Eastwood once served as the town's mayor in the 1980s.