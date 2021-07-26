Watch: In This China City, 300-Foot Wall Of Sand, Roads Close

Beijing:
A giant over 300 feet wall of sand wreaked havoc on Dunhuang, China, reducing visibility to less than 20 feet across the city.
The sandstorm created dangerous driving conditions and forced local police to close major roads amid reduced visibility, reported NBC News.
Sandstorm today, #Dunhuang#沙尘暴#敦煌pic.twitter.com/XDpyhlW0PV— Neil Schmid 史瀚文 (@DNeilSchmid) July 25, 2021
