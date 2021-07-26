Watch: In This China City, 300-Foot Wall Of Sand, Roads Close

The sandstorm from Gobi Desert created dangerous driving conditions in the area.

A giant over 300 feet wall of sand wreaked havoc on Dunhuang, China, reducing visibility to less than 20 feet across the city.

The sandstorm created dangerous driving conditions and forced local police to close major roads amid reduced visibility, reported NBC News.

The sandstorm from the nearby Gobi Desert created dangerous driving conditions and forced police to shut down major roads.