In Startling Discovery, Experts Claim Peruvian 'Alien Mummies' Were Murdered

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Experts suggest alien mummies in Peru's Nazca desert may be murder victims. Injuries on the mummies indicate they may have suffered violent deaths. Initial claims of extraterrestrial origins have faced scrutiny from scientists.

Experts investigating the mysterious "alien" mummies discovered in Peru's Nazca desert believe they may have been victims of murder. The mummies, characterised by their elongated skulls and three-fingered hands, have been deemed "100% real" by scientists, who have uncovered injuries suggesting violent deaths, the Daily Star reported. Initially presented as potential extraterrestrial remains, these findings add a new layer to the mystery surrounding the mummies, which were first discovered in 2017 and showcased in Mexico in 2023.

Notably, dozens of these mysterious, mummified bodies were discovered in the Nazca desert by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. Initial DNA analysis suggested they were part-human and part "unknown species," prompting Mexico's first congressional hearing on UFOs. However, forensic experts questioned their authenticity, suggesting they might be elaborate dolls made from animal bones, paper, and glue.

Now, scientists believe the mummies are genuine and date back over 1,200 years. While their origins remain unknown, detailed studies of three mummies, namely Maria, Montserrat, and Antonio, suggest they may have been victims of violent deaths.

Dr. Jose Zalce, lead expert and former director of the Mexican Navy Medical Department, said that he conducted an in-depth analysis of 21 mysterious mummified bodies. His examination of Maria, a 5'6" female who died between 35-45 years old, revealed evidence of severe trauma. Maria's body showed signs of a deep cut and bite marks on her lower pelvis, along with multiple small puncture wounds extending from her tailbone to her hip. The skin and fat in the area had been removed, and two of her tailbone vertebrae were broken. Additionally, a zigzag-shaped wound suggested she may have suffered a fatal fall from a cliff onto rocks. These findings imply that Maria's death was likely violent and traumatic.

Meanwhile, CT scans of Montserrat, who died between 16 and 25 years old, revealed a puncture wound to the chest between the fifth and sixth ribs. The scans also showed evidence of significant, prolonged trauma, resulting in multiple fractures, including breaks in the scapula and ribs. It's believed Montserrat was upright when she died, with her back pressed against a hard surface. Like Maria, Montserrat had distinctive physical features, including an elongated skull, three fingers and toes, and intact internal organs such as a heart, liver, and intestines.

Dr Zalce said: "These are yet more pieces of clear and irrefutable evidence that these bodies are 100% genuine, real, and organic, having once been alive."

Dr. David Ruiz Vela, former president of Peru's Medical Association, examined Antonio and found evidence of a fatal stab wound to the chest. The wound caused broken ribs and perforated organs, with the stab penetrating the chest, abdomen, and liver. According to Dr. Vela, the injury was severe, resulting in significant internal damage. This finding also suggests that Antonio's death may have been the result of a violent attack.