Queen Elizabeth II And Her Son Charles' Most Memorable Pictures

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Charles, has been crowned King. (Getty Image)

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at the age of 96. The queen's closest family members had rushed to be at her bedside at Balmoral, a private residence set among thousands of acres in the Scottish Highlands. Her body is expected to remain there initially before being taken Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. After Elizabeth's death, her eldest son Charles became the king. Aged 73, he is the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne. Both mother and son shared a special bond. Charles used to escort his mother to the throne for one of her royal duties: Opening Parliament every year.

Here's a look at their most memorable images:

King Charles is the first child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948. (Picture credit: Getty) King Charles is the first child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948. (Picture credit: Getty) When Queen Elizabeth gave birth to Charles, she broke a royal tradition. A top politician, such as the Prime Minister or the Home Secretary, used to attend every royal birth. But Charles became the first royal to be born without a witness. According to royal historian Kate Williams, the Queen's father, George VI, "put an end" to that tradition. (Picture credit: Getty) When Queen Elizabeth gave birth to Charles, she broke a royal tradition. A top politician, such as the Prime Minister or the Home Secretary, used to attend every royal birth. But Charles became the first royal to be born without a witness. According to royal historian Kate Williams, the Queen's father, George VI, "put an end" to that tradition. (Picture credit: Getty)

When Queen Elizabeth succeeded to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, Charles was just four years old. (Picture credit: Getty)

Since Elizabeth had a demanding schedule as the Head of State and the mother of four children, Charles spent a large portion of his early years in the care of nursery staff. (Picture credit: Getty) Young Charles had nothing in common with his frank, undemonstrative mother, but the two grew close and warmly attached over time. (Picture credit: Getty) Young Charles had nothing in common with his frank, undemonstrative mother, but the two grew close and warmly attached over time. (Picture credit: Getty) Serving 70 years under his mother, who was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, King Charles is the longest-serving heir apparent in history. (Picture credit: Getty)