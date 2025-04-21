In Pictures: JD Vance Meets With PM Modi In Delhi

US Vice President JD Vance, who is in India for a four-day official visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for a closed-door meeting.

Here are some images that showcase the first interaction between PM Modi and JD Vance in New Delhi.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when the world is facing uncertainty over a raging US-China trade war.

The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to further expand India-US global strategic ties.

After the talks, PM Modi will host a dinner for Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha.

JD Vance and his family landed in India this morning on a four-day visit after a trip to Italy.

JD Vance is the first US vice president to visit India in 12 years after Joe Biden visited Delhi in 2013.

JD Vance and his family are also scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra.

JD Vance and his families visit to India will conclude on April 24.