In Pics: Rare Super Blue Moon Seen Across The World

The Super Blue Moon is a rare astronomical event that was seen in the night sky on August 19 after almost a year. A supermoon happens when the full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. When the Moon is at or near this closest point, it appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky.

The Super Moon sets behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

The Super Blue Moon rises above the winding tower of the former Gneisenau coal mine in Dortmund, western Germany.

A Super blue moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, south of Athens, Greece.

A rare, once-in-a-year sighting of the Super Blue Moon as it rises near the Colosseum in Rome.

A Super Blue Moon rises behind the 15 July Martyrs Bridge and Camlıca Mosque in Istanbul.

Despite its name, the Moon does not appear blue unless specific atmospheric conditions are in place, such as smoke or dust scattering light in a way that makes the Moon take on a bluish hue. While supermoons happen several times a year, blue moons are less frequent. The combination of a supermoon and a blue moon is rare, with occurrences spaced about ten years apart on average. The next super blue moon won't occur until 2037, making this a special opportunity for skywatchers.