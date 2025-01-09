Pics: Losses From Deadly Wildfires Across Los Angeles Likely To Hit $60 Billion

Raging wildfires have lead to the death of at least five people around California's Los Angeles. The unprecedented wildfires have forced over 100,000 people to evacuate. At least 1,500 structures, including multi-million dollar homes and iconic landmarks near the Hollywood Walk of Fame have been destroyed.
As the worst wildfires in the history of Los Angeles rage on, these powerful images capture its devastating impact unfolding across the city.
Schools across Los Angeles have been closed. Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses are without power.
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas like Hollywood Boulevard, Mulholland Drive, and the Pacific Palisades.
Firefighting crews have been pushed beyond their capacity as the scale and spread of the blaze continues to expand.
Some hydrants ran dry in upscale Pacific Palisades due to water shortage, said officials.
"We're doing the very best we can. But no, we don't have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.
US President Joe Biden cancelled his trip to Italy this week to prioritise the federal response to the fires.
"We're doing anything and everything, and as long as it takes to contain these fires," said Joe Biden to reporters.
Scientists have linked the fires to human-caused climate change which they said is altering weather patterns.
The Pacific Palisades fire is expected to be one of the costliest, with estimated losses of up to $57 billion, according to AccuWeather.
"We pushed the system to the extreme. We're fighting a wildfire with urban water systems," said Janisse Quinones, chief executive of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
