Pics: Losses From Deadly Wildfires Across Los Angeles Likely To Hit $60 Billion

Raging wildfires have lead to the death of at least five people around California's Los Angeles. The unprecedented wildfires have forced over 100,000 people to evacuate. At least 1,500 structures, including multi-million dollar homes and iconic landmarks near the Hollywood Walk of Fame have been destroyed.

As the worst wildfires in the history of Los Angeles rage on, these powerful images capture its devastating impact unfolding across the city.

A firefighter watches as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California. Photo Credit: Reuters

Schools across Los Angeles have been closed. Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses are without power.

Satellite image shows smoke covering the Pacific Coast Highway along the Malibu coastline. Photo Credit: Reuters

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas like Hollywood Boulevard, Mulholland Drive, and the Pacific Palisades.

Firefighters battle the Palisades fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Reuters

Firefighting crews have been pushed beyond their capacity as the scale and spread of the blaze continues to expand.

Helicopter performs a water drop, as smoke and flames rise from the Sunset Fire in the hills overlooking the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Reuters

Some hydrants ran dry in upscale Pacific Palisades due to water shortage, said officials.

Helicopter flies, as smoke rises from the Sunset Fire in the hills. Photo Credit: Reuters

"We're doing the very best we can. But no, we don't have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Map of the Los Angeles area showing the different wildfire locations is seen during a briefing given to US President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: Reuters

US President Joe Biden cancelled his trip to Italy this week to prioritise the federal response to the fires.

Firefighter battles the fire as it burns during a windstorm. Photo Credit: Reuters

"We're doing anything and everything, and as long as it takes to contain these fires," said Joe Biden to reporters.

Strong winds blow embers as the Palisades ire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway. Photo Credit: AFP

Scientists have linked the fires to human-caused climate change which they said is altering weather patterns.

Terrifying blazes have leveled whole streets, torching cars and houses in minutes. Photo Credit: AFP

The Pacific Palisades fire is expected to be one of the costliest, with estimated losses of up to $57 billion, according to AccuWeather.

Flames rise from a structure as the Palisades fire burns during a windstorm. Photo Credit: Reuters

"We pushed the system to the extreme. We're fighting a wildfire with urban water systems," said Janisse Quinones, chief executive of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.