In Pics: At G7 Summit PM Modi Meets World Leaders, Hugs Pope

PM Narendra Modi is in Italy for the G7 Summit, where he is holding a series of key bilateral meetings with world leaders.

The summit is being held at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region. India has been invited to the G7 Summit as an Outreach country and this is PM Modi's first overseas visit since he took oath as Prime Minister for the third straight term.

The Prime Minister has held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After the meeting with Mr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi said it was a productive one and that India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to bolster strategic defence cooperation, with a heightened emphasis on promoting India's 'Make in India' initiative. PM Modi and French President Macron held a bilateral meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.

Sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade were the main focus of the Prime Minister's bilateral meeting with British PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia.

Prime Minister Modi is attending the 50th G7 Summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni and will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis.

PM Modi and the Pope shared a hug. The Prime Minister invited Pope Francis to visit India and said he admires his commitment to serving people and making the planet better.