In Diwali Message, Donald Trump Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Former US President Donald Trump, in a Diwali message on Thursday, condemned the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, especially after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. He also vowed to protect the Hindu Americans against "anti-religion agendas" and fight for their freedom.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos. It would have never happened on my watch," Mr Trump wrote in a post on X.

This is the first time Mr Trump has spoken on the issue of Bangladesh.

The US Presidential candidate hit out at his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, saying that she and US President Joe Biden have "ignored" Hindus across the world as well as in America.

"Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!," he said.

Mr Trump, who extended his Diwali wishes to Indians, also vowed to strengthen his country's partnership with India and his "good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi. Also, Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil," he wrote.

On August 5, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, ending her 15-year rule as student protests against her government escalated. Following this, the minority Hindus in the country have been facing violence, and vandalism of temples and their businesses. According to the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, attacks and threats against the minority community have taken place in over 200 locations across 48 districts. Hundreds of Hindus were also killed between July and August this year.

The minority Hindus constitute about eight percent of the population in Bangladesh.