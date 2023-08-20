''Child Abuse'': Parents Are Cracking Eggs On Their Toddler's Heads In New TikTok Trend

Critics have claimed that parents are exploiting their kids for views.

TikTok is no stranger to dangerous and bizarre viral trends. Another disturbing trend called the 'Egg Crack' which asks parents to crack an egg on the head of their child has left the internet fuming.

The prank trend involves inviting one's toddlers and young kids to cook eggs with them, only to break one on their head, leaving them utterly surprised and confused.

Several videos have surfaced online that show parents cracking an egg on the foreheads of their unsuspecting children and recording their reactions. While some children are seen laughing, some were seen bursting into tears in confusion. Meanwhile, parents are seen laughing out loud.

Here are some videos:

pic.twitter.com/TLsPtta3Ko Controversial Egg Crack Challenge on your kid's head..



What you think, is this considered child abuse? — The World Of Men (@TheWorldOfMen_) August 18, 2023

While some on the internet found it funny and suggested it's all in good fun, others said it's borderline child abuse. Meanwhile, critics have claimed that parents are exploiting their kids for views.

One such vocal critic Sarah Adams said, “When I see those videos I think, ‘Are we that bored as parents and desperate for content? Are we needing to post on the internet so bad because it is so consuming to be a part of our world?”

Mrs. Adams added, “And the dopamine hit, and the likes and views, that we now in 2023 are cracking eggs on our children's heads in hopes that they have an entertaining reaction that we can post publicly online to entertain strangers?

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, ''One, the kid gets the egg on the head and they're kind of confused, thrown off, thinks it's a little funny. Then they move on. Or, they get the egg cracked on the head and they're really upset about it and they freak out.''

Another wrote, ''That dumbass #eggcrackchallenge is child abuse. Seriously, possibly give your kid an internal head bleed or whatever. Just stop that. Eggs are hard to crack sometimes. You can see some of the children don't like it. Be a good parent instead of making it about you.''

A third said, ''It's not funny if you cause your child hurt & distress for social media likes & views. By cracking an egg or throwing a cheese slice (another horrible one) Your kids are not your props, there is no amount of views, likes, or interactions that would make me harm a single hair on my child's head, distress or humiliate them. Not for 10bn likes & elon being my reply guy.''

A fourth added, ''I don't know who needs to hear this but hitting your child in the head with an egg as part of the stupid social media 'crack the egg' "challenge" is totally UNacceptable. It's a cruel assault on a child who relies on its caregivers for affection and encouragement.''