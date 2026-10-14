In Bizarre AI Video, Trump Plays With Tiger That Killed UK Man

US President Donald Trump posted an AI video of himself wrestling with a tiger and then playing with it, days after it killed a man at a zoo in the United Kingdom.

The incident has since received criticism on social media, with people calling the 80-year-old "mentally unwell" and "disrespectful".

The video, created with artificial intelligence, is an apparent reference to the horrific incident in which an Amur tiger at the Yorkshire National Park mauled child actor William Chapman to death after he jumped into its enclosure. Footage of that incident had gone viral on social media - so much so that police had to urge people not to post it, given the sensitive nature of the clip.

Trump's video, posted on his official handle on Truth Social, shows him sitting on the grass and pointing his finger at the huge Amur tiger - just like Chapman was seen doing in the original clip. The tiger then throws its paws at Trump and runs away.

Trump is then seen chasing and overpowering the tiger, which soon turns into a playful fight. At the end of the 23-second clip, Trump is seen hugging the tiger and laughing with it. In the background, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" plays.

The video comes hours after the US President posted the original clip of the tiger attacking the man, sparking backlash on social media.

The 41-second clip of the UK man being attacked Saturday in a wildlife park was also later shared by the White House's "Rapid Response 47" account on X.

Sharing the footage, he wrote in the caption, "Don't ever mess with nature!"

The AI clip has also received significant criticism. People reshared the video on platforms like X, drawing backlash.

"As a Brit I find this sickening and hugely disrespectful to a grieving family," one person commented.

Prominent social media influencer Harry Sisson, known for his democratic views, commented, "Trump actually posted this AI video of him with a tiger in the middle of the night. This man is demented and mentally unwell."

Users on X, where the "Rapid Response 47" account has 2.3 million followers, questioned the president's judgement, with one calling the post "sick."

"I'm a big supporter but not a fan of this post. To each his own," wrote another.

Chapman, who starred in a BBC documentary as a child, died of his injuries following Saturday's incident. The Yorkshire Wildlife Park will remain closed for the fifth day on Saturday.