In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein Had $600 Million Estate. Files Reveal Who Gets What

Jeffrey Epstein named his then girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, the primary beneficiary of his estate in a trust signed two days before his death in a federal jail, newly released Justice Department records show.

The convicted sex offender's estate was estimated to be worth about $600 million at the time of his death in 2019.

The 32-page document, known as the “1953 Trust” after the year of Epstein's birth, was included in nearly three million pages of investigative files made public. The trust had not been disclosed previously.

Under the document, Epstein directed that Shuliak receive $100 million, including a $50 million annuity to be established for her benefit.

The trust also provided for her to receive much of his property, though most of Epstein's residences have since been sold. Epstein considered marrying her and wanted her to have his 33-carat diamond ring as well, the document said.

Shuliak, 36, is a Belarus native who has known Epstein since at least 2012. Records show Epstein helped pay for her dental school education. She is believed to be living in New York City and was the last person Epstein called from jail before authorities said he died by suicide.

The trust also lists Epstein's longtime lawyer, Darren Indyke, and his in-house accountant, Richard Kahn, as major beneficiaries. Indyke was allocated $50 million, while Kahn was set to receive $25 million. Both men were named co-executors of the estate.

After Epstein's death, Indyke and Kahn set up a restitution programme that paid $121 million to victims. The estate also paid $49 million in settlements.

Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the estate, told The NYT that none of the beneficiaries would receive any money unless all claims against the estate are resolved, including compensation claims from women who said they were abused by Epstein.

A recent court filing valued Epstein's estate at around $120 million, though that figure could change as some venture capital investments are still valued at 2019 levels.

The trust lists about 40 potential beneficiaries. Some names are redacted, but those identified include Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse teenage girls. Each was listed to receive $10 million. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Another named beneficiary was Martin Nowak, a Harvard University mathematics professor, who was slated to receive $5 million. His name was misspelt in the document.

Most of the beneficiaries listed in the trust were people who had worked for Epstein or were closely associated with him. The document did not include any provision for the more than 200 girls and young women Epstein is found to have abused.