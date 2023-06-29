In 18 Months, Flesh-Rotting 'Zombie Drug' Causes 9 Deaths And 150 Overdoses In US County

Use of the drug causes outbreaks of skin infections and overdoses.

A flesh-eating "zombie drug" that has devastated cities throughout the United States, has led to 150 overdoses and nine fatalities over the last 18 months in Florida county, New York Post reported.

'Tranq', officially named xylazine and commonly called the “zombie drug'' is usually used as a tranquilizer on cows and horses. However, it has infiltrated the illegal drug market in the United States, with producers increasingly using it to augment fentanyl.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a shocking 80% of fentanyl seized during a recent takedown contained Xylazine.

At a press conference, Mr. Mina called Tranq an “emerging public health threat”, warning that overdose victims do not respond to emergency treatments.

''Perhaps the scariest thing about Xylazine and its prevalence in street drugs here and throughout the country is that it is not receptive to Narcan,” he added.

Use of the drug is increasing at exponential rates where it lands, causing outbreaks of skin infections and overdoses. “It eats up your flesh, like a crocodile," an opioid addict told AFP. Tranq is also known for leaving fentanyl addicts hunched over in a “zombie”-like stupor.

As per a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) release, the mixing of xylazine with fentanyl is making the deadliest drug threat the country has ever faced even deadlier.

According to The New York Post, Xylazine induces sedative-like symptoms, such as excessive sleepiness and respiratory depression, as well as open sores that, after repeated exposure, can become serious and spread quickly. The crusty ulcerations, which can become dead skin called eschar, can result in amputation if left untreated.

“When combined with opioids like fentanyl, as is frequently the case, xylazine enhances the life-threatening effect of respiratory depression (slowing or stopping breathing) caused by opioids, increasing the risk of overdose and death,” according to Los Angeles public health officials, as reported by the National Post.

According to Captain Darryl Blanford, fentanyl producers are using Tranq because it extends a user's high and keeps them coming back for more despite the risks.

As per a 2022 report, xylazine has been discovered in 36 states. Many states in the United States have implemented different measures to limit the spread of the substance.