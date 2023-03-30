Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Says Unidentified Men Tried To Break Into Her London Home

Ms. Goldsmith also shared pictures of the men who were captured in surveillance cameras

Jemima Goldsmith, British filmmaker, and former wife of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that some unknown men attempted to break in at her London flat in the middle of the night. The journalist and filmmaker said the incident took place a few days ago.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Goldsmith shared pictures of a group of men who were captured in surveillance cameras and asked for any information that may help her identify them.

She wrote: "If you can identify them, then please let me know…."

See the tweet here:

If you can identify them, then please let me know…. pic.twitter.com/sHk6BtIND7 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 28, 2023

Speaking to Geo News, Ms. Goldsmith stated that she called the police at night, immediately after the attempted break-in. She stated that the two males were captured on video and that Scotland Yard was called in and a report has been registered.

“And then these two guys captured on camera trespassing a few weeks later in the day,” she added.

Earlier in 2017, Ms. Goldsmith faced harassment when she was bombarded with more than 1,000 phone calls and messages from a cab driver after she posed for a selfie with him. 27-year-old Hassan Mahhmood pleaded guilty to carrying out a campaign of harassment for more than a year, BBC reported.

Notably, Imran Khan first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 which ended in divorce after nine years in 2004. The couple has two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, who returned to Britain with their mother after the divorce, which Mr. Khan had attributed to "geographical problems" and "difficulties of cross-cultural marriages". He had also told NDTV that "political life was a nightmare for her".