'Won't Resign,' Imran Khan Says Ahead Of Anti-Government Protest: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his resolve not to cave into pressure from his political rival and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazl who has called for the anti-government "Azadi March" on October 31 in Islamabad.

In a meeting with senior journalists and analysts, Mr Khan on Wednesday expressed his views about his opponents' threat of launching the protest, issues of inflation, unemployment and foreign policy, The Express Tribune reported.

"There is no question of my resignation and I will not resign. Dharna is agenda based, and it has foreign support," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune

"I don't understand what Maulana's problem is," he said. "I don't understand the agenda of the opposition."

His remarks came after the Pakistan government had said earlier in the day that it would allow the Azadi March as long as parameters laid out by courts for a lawful protest were not breached.

The decision was taken on after a team delegated to negotiate with the opposition presented its recommendations to the Prime Minister, Dawn news reported.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl had announced in June that his party had decided to hold the anti-government long march to Islamabad in the month of October in a bid to topple the government, which he said had come to power through "fake" elections.

