Imran Khan Gets Luxury Tax Notice Worth Lakhs For Lahore House

The property is in Imran Khan's mother's name, who passed away in 1985 (File)

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan received on Monday a luxury tax notice of PKR 14 lakh for his Lahore residence from the Punjab provincial government, media reports said.

The challan issued by the Department of Excise and Taxation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief for the payment of Rs 14,40,000 for his Zaman Park residence, where he currently resides, is to be paid by Monday when the last date to submit it was May 12. Geo News reported Imran Khan submitted a record of the house sought from him last month, the provincial tax collecting authority said, and after estimation, a luxury tax challan was sent to the cricketer-turned-politician, who received the notice.

According to the report, Imran Khan has filed his tax regularly but will be sent another notice as per the law if he fails to do it this time.

The PTI chief's old house in Zaman Park was demolished, and a new one was constructed in its place, owned by him and his sisters, the report said.

Last month, the department issued a notice to the 70-year-old politician's mother, the late Shaukat Khanum, to assess the luxury house tax, which directed Imran Khan to clear arrears under the luxury tax amounting to Rs 36 lakh.

The property continues to be in Khanum's name, who passed away in 1985, the report said.

Rejecting the element of political victimisation, an Excise Officer, Adeel Amjid, said that the department decided to go through an assessment of all luxury homes of two or more than two Kanals (around 1,012 sq metre).

Imrtan Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

