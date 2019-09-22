Imran Khan Flies To US In Saudi Crown Prince's 'Special Aircraft': Report

En route to the US, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US on Saturday on a "special aircraft" of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He will participate in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Dunya News quoting sources said Mr Khan was barred from using a commercial flight by the Saudi Crown Prince, who said, "You are our special guest and you would be going to the US on my special aircraft."

Addressing the media, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the US..."

Before arriving in the US, Mr Khan was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to muster support on the Kashmir issue.

India has already told the international community that Kashmir is an internal issue, and Islamabad must accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

In Saudi Arabia, Mr Khan met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and also discussed trade and investment.

The cricketer-turned-politician is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 27.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.