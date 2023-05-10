Nearly 1,000 Arrested In Pakistan Province Amid Imran Khan Arrest Protests

Imran Khan's supporters and party activists protested against Imran Khan's arrest. (File)

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday.

"Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan's arrest on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)