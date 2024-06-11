'I'm Speaking Right Now': Kamala Harris Schools Anti-Israel Protester Interrupting Her

"Its time for this war to end," the Vice President continued.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris schooled a protester and told her that it was her moment to speak. She was at a Democratic fundraiser in Detroit when the incident took place, as per a report in the New York Post. The Vice President opened her speech at the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner, where tickets cost $200, by directly discussing the violence in Gaza, hoping to defuse the tension. However, several audience members started screaming, with a woman repeatedly shouting, “It's genocide.”

Ms Harris stopped her speech to express her frustration at the woman. “For the past eight months, President Biden and I have been working every day to bring this conflict — I'm speaking right now. I value and respect your voice, but I'm speaking right now,” she said. Further, the security removed the protester from the room.

Kamala Harris said to a Michigan Democratic fundraiser "We mourn all the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza including those tragically killed today," the same day the IDF rescued 4 hostages.



She's then interrupted by a protestor proving you can't placate the mob pic.twitter.com/LCyrleaB5A — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) June 10, 2024

“It's time for this war to end,” the Vice President continued.

Meanwhile, according to AFP, the United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution supporting a ceasefire plan in Gaza, as Washington leads an intense diplomatic campaign to push Hamas to accept the proposal.

The resolution, passed with 14 votes in favour and Russia abstaining, "welcomes" President Joe Biden's truce and hostage release plan published on May 31, and urges "parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition."

According to the resolution, Israel has approved the truce arrangement and "calls upon Hamas to also accept it." Hamas said that it "welcomes" the vote.

The US, a supporter of Israel, has come under fire for having blocked many prior UN draft resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.