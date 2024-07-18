'I'm Sick Of...': Joe Biden Uses Covid Diagnosis To Attack Donald Trump, Elon Musk

The US presidential elections are scheduled for November this year.

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. The diagnosis, which came with mild symptoms, has been leveraged by his campaign team to target his principal political rival Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The 81-year-old Democrat, who is currently isolated at his beach home in Delaware, took to social media to announce his diagnosis, quipping "I'm sick" before following up with a tongue-in-cheek remark aimed at Musk and his wealthy associates, accusing them of attempting to "buy this election."

I'm sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

Musk has pledged roughly $45 million each month to a new fund backing Trump for US president.

President Biden's health issues have raised concerns about his fitness for office, particularly among Democrats. A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicated that nearly two-thirds of respondents believe Biden should step down.

The president's illness has also sparked a heated debate within the Democratic Party, with prominent figures like Representative Adam Schiff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Biden to "pass the torch. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries have reportedly expressed concerns to Biden that his candidacy may jeopardise the party's electoral prospects.

Despite these developments, Biden remains adamant in his pursuit of reelection insisting that Democratic voters support him. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured the public that Biden, who is vaccinated and boosted, continues to fulfil his presidential duties while in isolation. Dr Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, confirmed that the president's symptoms remain mild.