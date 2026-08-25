"I'm Happy With My Body": Danish PM Hits Back At Plastic Surgeon's Nose Advice

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is fed up with getting unsolicited beauty advice.

The 48-year-old wrote Monday on Instagram that she had just returned back home from a trip to Ukraine, where she was exposed to air raid sirens in the ongoing war, only to find a message by a plastic surgeon offering her to "fix that little spot on your nose."

"I've lost count of how many messages I've received over the years about my appearance," Frederiksen wrote. "Especially that I have ugly teeth and thin hair. That I have an ugly 'wart' on my nose and well-meaning advice to get some Botox."

The prime minister of the Nordic country posted a screen shot of the plastic surgeon's offer on Instagram but without identifying him.

She also posted her response: "Oh no. I'm happy with my body - I really don't need a male plastic surgeon to have an opinion about it!"

Frederiksen, a Social Democrat and Denmark 's second female prime minister, is now in her third term, making her one of Europe's longest-serving and most experienced leaders. She has led the European Union and NATO member country since mid-2019.

She has pledged to maintain a firm stance against US President Donald Trump's ambitions for Greenland, the kingdom's semiautonomous territory, and continue supporting Ukraine against Russia's war of aggression.

On Instagram, Frederiksen stressed that she does not interfere with other people's looks and that "I'm perfectly fine with my body - as it is when you're a woman approaching 50."

She added that "if you're going to write to me (and you're more than welcome to), I hope you'll use your time to talk about something more meaningful. Not my nose."

The prime minister also said that those unsolicited beauty tips and suggestions made her feel "indignant" and that "today, I'm sending an extra loving thought to all of you who have to put up with the 'perfect imperfections' we all walk around with every day."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)