Illegal Immigrants "Cannot Hide", Must Self-Deport: US Border Czar

Tom Homan, the White House border czar, issued a stern warning to undocumented immigrants on Monday, emphasising that they "cannot hide" and will face prosecution if they remain in the US illegally. This is the Trump administration's latest effort to encourage self-deportation. Homan advised immigrants to "get your affairs in order" and work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or use the CBP One Home app to leave the country voluntarily.

"If you're an illegal alien in the United States, this message is for you: You cannot hide from ICE," Homan told reporters Monday. "We're actively looking for you."

Homan stressed that every immigrant in the US illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation. Failure to register with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or update their address will be treated as a criminal offence, “starting today”. He also cautioned that immigrants with a final order to leave the country but remain in the US will be aggressively prosecuted and may face daily monetary fines of up to $998.

He also said, "Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime," Homan said. "And so every sick person we take off the streets, especially child rapists, makes this country much safer. Every illegal alien we arrest, public safety threat, one at a time makes this country safer."

Homan said there are around 1.4 million illegal immigrants in the US, who have been instructed to leave but stay in the US.

The border czar's appearance in the White House press briefing room coincides with the Trump administration's 100th day in office, during which Homan highlighted the administration's progress on border security. He pointed to a significant decline in illegal border crossings, which have dropped to their lowest level in decades since Trump took office. According to Homan, the administration has deported 139,000 migrants since January 20, including those deported by ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and the Coast Guard.

However, the Trump administration's monthly deportation numbers have lagged behind those of the Biden administration, according to data obtained by NBC News. Homan attributed this disparity to differences in counting methods, stating that the Biden administration included border removals in their numbers. He emphasised that ICE arrests and removals under the Trump administration are significantly higher than during the Biden administration.

Despite the challenges, Homan touted the administration's progress, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted Trump's efforts to crack down on the border. Trump is expected to sign two immigration executive orders, one aimed at "unleashing America's law enforcement" and another targeting sanctuary cities. The latter will direct the attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct federal immigration law enforcement.

The Trump administration faces challenges in meeting its deportation targets, including limited funding and resources from Congress and the backlog in immigration courts. Nevertheless, the administration remains committed to its immigration agenda, as evident from the latest warnings and actions taken against undocumented immigrants.

