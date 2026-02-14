If Ukraine War Ends, EU Will Need "Rules Of Coexistence" With Russia: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that once the conflict in Ukraine is settled, Europe will need to establish a new framework for living alongside Russia to prevent any future military escalation.

"If we reach a settlement on Ukraine, we will still have to contend with an aggressive Russia," he said at the Munich Security Conference. "We will have to define rules of coexistence that limit the risk of escalation."

