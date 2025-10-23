An Unexpected Turn: Rising Teen Athlete Deported From US To Guatemala

The life of a 17-year-old rising senior at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles took an abrupt turn after she and her mother were detained by US immigration authorities and deported to Guatemala.

On June 30, 2025, Nory Sontay Ramos was texting her friend Michelle, discussing cross-country practice with the enthusiasm of a young athlete at the height of her confidence. "u going to practice today," Michelle wrote. "Yes and u?" Nory replied, adding three emojis. "YESSSS OKAYYY ME TOO," Michelle responded, according to a report in The New York Times.

The transformation in Nory had been remarkable. Once soft-spoken and timid, she had grown into a confident student, excelling in Algebra 2, joining the track and cross-country teams, and nurturing a passion for art and fashion. "I thought, 'I'm about to be a senior and I have to just open up and enjoy every moment,'" Nory told the publication.

By the end of the school year, Nory had earned top positions as a hurdler and achieved the second-best cross-country time on her team. She pictured the possibilities of her final year and the milestones ahead, such as senior sunrises and sunsets, prom and graduation.

But hours after texting Michelle, Nory informed her friend that she would not be attending practice due to an emergency appointment. And then all contact ceased. By July 4, she finally replied, "Idk if u can see this. We are in Guatemala. They deported us back. We didn't have any chance to fight our case," The New York Times reported.

The move forced Nory and her mother, Estela Ramos Baten, to leave behind the life they had built in Los Angeles. Nory had only faint memories of her early childhood in Momostenango, Guatemala, including an attack by gang members on her mother, who had fled with her in 2016 after years of threats. After being detained at the Arizona border, they were released to live with relatives in Los Angeles.

In the US, Nory blended into teenage life. Her mother worked as a seamstress, and they felt a sense of safety and freedom. "Here we've started a new life and are very happy, free from all the threats and the danger of being attacked or killed," Nory's mother Ramos Baten stated in her asylum application, according to The New York Times. But Nory and her mother were caught in a national crackdown.

Back in Guatemala, life took a devastating turn. Ramos Baten struggled with health issues made worse by stress. On September 8, she died.

Now, Nory has been allowed to re-enrol in her school's virtual academy. She continues to focus on her education. Supporters in Los Angeles, including teachers, friends and relatives, have rallied to provide resources to help her continue. "I have to finish, just keep going," Nory said.