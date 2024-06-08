'I Will Never Ban TikTok In US If Re-elected,' Says Donald Trump

Donald Trump's change of opinion comes just days after he joined TikTok.

Addressing the possible banning of TikTok in the US, former President Donald Trump has had a major turnabout in his position, according to The New York Post. In the few days since he joined the site, Trump's stance on the widely used social networking app has changed.

While he first supported a ban during his presidency, he now declares his complete support for it. Trump has already switched on the matter, shifting his position from favoring a possible ban to opposing it in March. This reversal of opinion occurs now. He clearly expressed his support for TikTok on Thursday, which was a significant shift from his previous position.

Speaking to Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, Trump opposed outlawing the social media platform.

"And you'll never ban TikTok, that's for sure,” Kirk said. "I will never ban TikTok,” the former president responded.

In April, President Joe Biden approved a bill requiring ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to sell the platform by mid-January or face a potential ban in the United States. This decision drew criticism from Republicans concerned about national security. Additionally, former President Donald Trump joined TikTok recently, stating that it was a privilege for him to do so.

The Post reported that Mr Kirk started the 30-second video clip by asking Trump what his message was to young voters.

"Well, the big message is to vote for Trump. We're going to make our country greater than ever before. We had something going; it was incredible, and it's just horrible what's happened. This is the worst president in history, Joe Biden," Trump said.

"And you look at it, even as a representative, he goes over to France, and something happened that's not good. I don't know what it is."