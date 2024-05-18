'I Love You': Last Words Of Israeli Fashion Stylist Found Dead In Gaza

Amit Buskila was a fashion stylist and social media influencer with a passion for cooking (File)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently recovered the body of Hamas hostage Amit Buskila from the Gaza Strip and brought her back to Israel for burial, seven months after her death. Her last words, "I love you," were heard during a desperate phone call with her uncle on the day she was killed.

Amit Buskila was a 28-year-old fashion stylist and social media influencer with a passion for cooking. She was at the Supernova desert rave on October 7 when Hamas operatives launched a surprise attack, killing about 1,200 people and taking dozens of hostages to Gaza, as per the Times of Israel.

During the attack, Amit Buskila called her uncle Shimon and told him she was hiding behind cars as Hamas operatives approached Mefalsim, the place where she had escaped from the rave, reported the outlet.

Her uncle heard Ms Buskila's last desperate words, "No, no, no," followed by a faint, "I love you,” the report added.

In addition to Amit Buskila, the IDF found the bodies of two other hostages – Shani Louk, 23, and Itzik Gelenter, 53. In a statement, the IDF announced that the bodies had been recovered in an overnight operation.

Spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that the three hostages were brutally murdered when they attempted to escape during the attack, and their bodies were dragged into the Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “heartbroken for the great loss,” in a post on X.

After the October 7 incident, Israel launched an attack in Gaza that has killed more than 35,000 people and left almost 80,000 people wounded till date, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.