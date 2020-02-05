'I Keep My Promises': Donald Trump To Claim In State Of Union Speech

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2020. (File)

US President Donald Trump will claim that he has kept his "promises" to the American people, as he delivers a State of the Union speech heavily focused on his economic record three years into office.

"Unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises," Trump will say, according to excerpts of the address which aims to boost his re-election campaign as he moves out from under the shadow of impeachment.

Trump will tout his new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, called the USMCA, as well as an initial agreement with China sealing a truce in his trade war with the Asian giant.

He will tout "an unprecedented effort to secure the Southern Border of the United States" while reaffirming that his administration is "working to end America's wars in the Middle East."