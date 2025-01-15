Advertisement

"I Am A Sinner, Mischievous Child": Pope Francis In His Autobiography

In excerpts of "Hope: The Autobiography" provided by publishers, the pontiff recounts episodes from growing up in a multicultural neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, including things he would come to regret.

Pope Francis reveals his "mischievous" youth in an autobiography published Tuesday.
Washington:

"I remember my sins and I am ashamed... I am a sinner like everyone else," the 88-year-old leader of the world's Roman Catholics writes, describing himself as a "mischievous child".

The pope, who has repeatedly urged sympathy and care for migrants hoping to reach Europe, also tells of his own Italian grand-parents' emigration to Argentina in 1929.

Holding only third-class boat tickets for the voyage, his grandmother had to hide her possessions in the lining of her jacket.

"There's nothing new about it. It's a story of yesterday as much as one of today," Francis writes.

He also recounts his surprise at being chosen in 2013 to lead the Catholic church, saying: "I had never imagined that the conclave could affect me directly, and in no way could I have thought about a name as pope."

Francis also says he has not watched TV since 1990, "to respect a vow I made to the Virgen del Carmen on the night of July 15 of that year".

"That evening I was with my community in Buenos Aires, we were watching the TV, and a sordid scene appeared on the screen, which deeply offended me: I got up and left."

That has meant not being able to watch matches of his favourite San Lorenzo football team -- though a Swiss Guard brings him match results -- among the sacrifices of being pope.

"Going out for a pizza is one of the small things that I most miss," he writes.

"As a cardinal, I used to love walking the streets and taking the subway.. I have always liked walking."

