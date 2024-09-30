"We've Been Wiped Off Map": Hurricane Helene Leaves Florida Town In Ruins

The tiny town of Steinhatchee on Florida's Gulf Coast has been left in ruins after Hurricane Helene unleashed winds of up to 140 mph (around 225 km) and a 10-foot storm surge earlier this week. Most of the town's 500 residents were evacuated before the storm, only to return to a scene of devastation.

“It's heartbreaking. We've been wiped off the map. There's nothing left. I have some insurance but now I have to rebuild,” Donna Landon told The New York Post. Ms Landon's mobile home on the outskirts of Steinhatchee was destroyed.

Few structures remain in the town, about 90 miles (around 145 km) southeast of Tallahassee, the state capital. Buildings that survived were badly damaged, making recovery an uphill battle for the close-knit community. “I don't think there's anyone who hasn't been touched by this. But this is a community where everyone looks out for each other,” Ms Landon added.



On Friday, electrical crews from neighbouring states arrived in Steinhatchee, working to repair the town's power grid. However, the restoration of electricity is expected to take considerable time. “It's going to take weeks to fix it. We're going to have to start from scratch,” said Russ Rhodes, part of a team working to replace a downed power line.



One of the town's most loved establishments, Roy's Restaurant, located along the Steinhatchee River, was obliterated by the hurricane. The restaurant reopened nine months ago after suffering extensive damage from Hurricane Idalia. “Our employees are safe. The restaurant didn't fare as well. But that's all right. We're thinking of our community, our employees, and everyone who is affected out there. We love them,” the manager shared in a Facebook Live message.



Despite the overwhelming loss, Roy's owner, Linda Wicker, has vowed to rebuild the 55-year-old restaurant. “I think we need to do that,” Wicker told the Palm Beach Post. While insurance will cover some of the damage, Wicker noted, “It's never enough,” as she reflected on the future of her business and its 30 employees.



Steinhatchee is just one of many coastal communities in Florida dealing with the severe impact of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that has claimed at least 45 lives as of September 28.



In the nearby town of Perry, around 7,000 residents are assessing the destruction, reported The New York Post. Roads are blocked by fallen trees, electrical poles have snapped in half, and many buildings have lost their roofs. The town is currently without electricity or running water, further complicating recovery efforts.



“I've been in Florida all my life. My entire life, and it's never been this bad. But I'm still alive and everyone I love is still alive, so I'm grateful to God for sparing us,” The New York Post quoted 80-year-old Perry resident Nancy Belleville as saying.