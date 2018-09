Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall In US's North Carolina: Official "Hurricane Florence made landfall minutes ago," says National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham

Share EMAIL PRINT

Hurricane Florence has made landfall near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, United States (Reuters)

Wilmington, United States: Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 am (1115 GMT) on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. "Hurricane Florence made landfall minutes ago," NHC Director Ken Graham said in a Facebook Live video.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)