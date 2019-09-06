Hurricane Dorian Weakens To Category 2, Poses Threat To Carolina Coast

Dorian continues to pose a threat to the Carolina coast.

Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 2 storm on Thursday as it skirted the coasts of the US states of South and North Carolina, US meteorologists said.

At 11:00 am (1500 GMT), Dorian was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 kilometers per hour), down from 115 mph (185 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

It said Dorian continues to pose a threat to the Carolina coast.

"Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near the coasts of South and North Carolina," it said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.